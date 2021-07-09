SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: U-High Cubs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 39 for Sportsline Summer Camp: is the University High Cubs as they were getting their strength and conditioning work in on Thursday morning as the 2021 season approaches.

Part of that group the Ausberry brothers, Austin a senior wide receiver and defensive back, and his brother Jaiden a junior linebacker both figure to be successful at the next level playing college ball.

The Cubs have been knocking on the door the past two seasons with close and heartbreaking losses in the State Playoff Semifinals.

This season U-High feels they’re poised to be State Champions again, led by a senior class that experienced the Cubs last State Title during the 2018 season.

U-High has added one of their greats, former Cubs and LSU Tiger running back Nick Brossette to the staff to coach those running backs.

9Sports has also been there to see the Cubs in 7-on-7 action.

Head coach Andy Martin says he likes what he sees so far this summer, as everyone is getting back to normal after last years wacky and exhausting COVID season.

While the Cubs return seven starters on offense and six on defense, U-High will be looking for a new quarterback behind center.

