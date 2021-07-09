SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Brusly Panthers

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp rolling on with stop No. 40, head coach Hoff Schooler and the Brusly Panthers, the Panthers beating Carroll in the first round of the first round of the playoffs last season, before falling to Church Point in round two.

This season coach Schooler and company are looking forward to doing more damage, with roughly 30 seniors returning.

Brusly has improved their team chemistry during 7-on-7 work this summer, returning five starters on offense and six on defense.

Sophomore tight end Cody Loupe provides the Panthers a great pass receiving weapon, while No. 2 Ryder Rabalais will look to shoulder the load rushing the football, with Josh Wesley now gone.

For the Panthers it starts behind center, where veteran quarterback Sammy Daquano returns.

