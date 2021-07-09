Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Sick of the rain? Still more to come

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our area remains stuck between high pressure to our east and west, leaving the door open for daily rounds of showers and t-storms. While not everyone will get rain on any given day, rain chances will run 50% to 60% into the weekend, with best chances occurring during the afternoon hours. The good news is that the threat for any widespread heavy rainfall appears low, but locally heavy downpours will remain a possibility.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9(WAFB)

Today’s forecast shapes up to be similar to yesterday, with a good deal of cloud cover and a few light showers possible to start the day. But as tropical moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico, scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will develop this afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9(WAFB)

The extended forecast shows no significant change through at least the mid part of next week, although rain chances may trend just a touch lower. High temperatures will top our near to slightly below normal, depending on how much sunshine your neighborhood gets on a given day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9(WAFB)

The rainfall outlook continues to suggest manageable amounts for most, with totals expected to average 1.5″ or less through next Wednesday morning. But we’ll continue to emphasize those are average totals and localized hot spots will remain a possibility.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9(WAFB)

Elsewhere, Elsa remains a tropical storm this morning as it tracks along coastal New England. Major cities like New York and Boston will be impacted by heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes today. The good news is that Elsa is moving quickly and impacts should occur in a fairly brief window on Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New...
Thousands of fake eyelashes seized at New Orleans airport
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
Cynthia Perkins appeared in court on Nov. 7. She's facing 60 counts of child pornography.
Trial for Cynthia Perkins delayed, as new evidence drops against her husband Dennis
FILE - Cynthia Perkins appeared in court on Nov. 7, 2020.
Judge to decide timeline for Cynthia Perkins’ trial

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, July 8
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, July 8
WAFB 9NEWS at 10: First Alert Weather Thursday, July 8
WAFB 9NEWS at 10: First Alert Weather Thursday, July 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 8
Good rain chances continue, slightly lower this weekend