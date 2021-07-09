Sick of the rain? Still more to come

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our area remains stuck between high pressure to our east and west, leaving the door open for daily rounds of showers and t-storms. While not everyone will get rain on any given day, rain chances will run 50% to 60% into the weekend, with best chances occurring during the afternoon hours. The good news is that the threat for any widespread heavy rainfall appears low, but locally heavy downpours will remain a possibility.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 9 (WAFB)

Today’s forecast shapes up to be similar to yesterday, with a good deal of cloud cover and a few light showers possible to start the day. But as tropical moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico, scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will develop this afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

The extended forecast shows no significant change through at least the mid part of next week, although rain chances may trend just a touch lower. High temperatures will top our near to slightly below normal, depending on how much sunshine your neighborhood gets on a given day.

The rainfall outlook continues to suggest manageable amounts for most, with totals expected to average 1.5″ or less through next Wednesday morning. But we’ll continue to emphasize those are average totals and localized hot spots will remain a possibility.

Elsewhere, Elsa remains a tropical storm this morning as it tracks along coastal New England. Major cities like New York and Boston will be impacted by heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes today. The good news is that Elsa is moving quickly and impacts should occur in a fairly brief window on Friday.

