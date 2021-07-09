Ask the Expert
The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge hosts backpack giveaway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of the Greater Baton Rouge is hosting its backpack giveaway event.

The event will be on Saturday, July 31 from 10:00 a.m - 1:00 p.m at The Salvation Army Church: 4025 W. Brookstown Drive.

The first 400 children will receive a backpack full of school supplies.

Not only will The Salvation Army be giving back to school items to children, but they will also host a Community Fair featuring local vendors that will provide health information for the parents, games and toys for the children and good food.

For the backpack give-away, parents must bring a valid ID, the child must be present and in age range from Pre-K to 8th grade.

“I am looking forward to The Salvation Army’s Backpack Give-Away Back to School Community Fair as it will be our first in-person event in our Baton Rouge Salvation Army community since before the pandemic. Any day that combines generous community partnerships and hardworking volunteers with giving families hope and assistance is a very good day,” said Major Donald Tekautz.

For more information on the event or how you can be a part of this exciting day, please contact Deborah Shaler at 225-367-6903.

