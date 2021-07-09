Ask the Expert
One-year-old shot in Donaldsonville, 2 suspects arrested

Investigators learned that after an argument between two parties, shots were fired at three victims while they stood in front of the residence.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A one-year-old child is hurt after a shooting unfolded in Donaldsonville last month, according a spokesperson with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On June 12 around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville, in reference to a shooting.

Officials say investigators learned that after an argument between two parties, shots were fired at three victims while they stood in front of the home.

One of the victims was a 1-year-old child, according to authorities. Two adult victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

During the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified as Terrance Dupaty, Jr., 24, of Belle Rose and Tyrone Tucker, Jr., 25, of Donaldsonville.

Arrest warrants were secured for Tyrone Tucker and Terrance Dupaty who were booked at the Ascension Parish Jail on the following charges: three counts of attempted second degree murder, one count of illegal use of weapons, one count of aggravated damage to property, and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

