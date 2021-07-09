New partnership with Nichols State University gives Ascension teachers an opportunity to work closer to home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It may be quiet on school campuses in the middle of summer, but right now schools are getting ready for the new year.

Across the country, school districts are trying to recruit more teachers.

In Ascension Parish they’re trying something different this year, according to school superintendent David Alexander.

“We just felt like this would be a good opportunity to make sure that people were aware that we have great schools for you to be able to teach at right here in Donaldsonville that are right here in your backyard,” Alexander said.

One of the problems with recruiting in Ascension Parish is on the west side of the river, the commute is longer.

“To get from one side of the parish to the other, you have to actually leave our parish,” Alexander said.

A new partnership with Nichols State University is giving teachers an opportunity to work closer to home.

“Sometimes that drive from those areas is much easier than trying to come from east baton rouge parish or areas on the east side of the Mississippi River,” Alexander said.

The number of applicants interested in working in Ascension Parish Schools increased more than 200 percent. At Donaldsonville Schools, applicants increased by more than 500 percent.

Because of that success, they’re looking forward to expanding recruitment partnerships to other schools, Alexander said.

“We’re looking towards scaling this now to where we can be as strategic with other universities to equally create opportunities for quality teachers to be in school buildings where these universities are situated,” Alexander said.

While the program has been a success, Ascension Parish is still looking for teachers and staff for the upcoming year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.