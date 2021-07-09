Man, brother indicted in scheme to steal more than $800K from state during 2020 hurricanes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man and his twin brother have been indicted for a scheme to defraud the state out of more than $800,000 during the 2020 hurricane season according to prosecutors in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Thomas McCormick and his twin brother Robert McCormick have been indicted on several charges including racketeering, fraud and money laundering.

Robert worked for the State Fire Marshal’s Office during the storms and according to the indictment, the brothers allegedly created some companies and worked with other existing companies to do business with the state.

One example of the alleged wrongdoing is that they would personally buy water bottles for 13 cents a bottle and then resell it to the state for approximately $1.50, drastically marking up the price and pocketing the profits from the sale.

According to court records that money was then funneled back to the brothers through payments to the McCormick Law Firm.

District Attorney Tony Clayton tells the 9News Investigators the 8-month scheme unraveled when it was flagged by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the two brothers along with the other people they worked with to allegedly steal the money.

