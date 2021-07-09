Ask the Expert
Louisiana teen is Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion

Zaila Avant-garde
Zaila Avant-garde(Scripps National Spelling Bee)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WAFB) - Zaila Avant-garde from Harvey Louisiana is the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion and the first Louisiana native to win the event.

The 14-year-old correctly spelled the word murraya.

She breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.

Avant-garde is also a basketball star as well who has appeared in a commercial with Stephen Curry and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. She also hopes to play in the WNBA someday.

Even the Governor John Bel Edwards also tweeted out his congratulations as well:

The New Orleans Pelicans also wasted no time showing their love to the Louisiana native as well:

