Louisiana school board settles BB gun suspension lawsuits

(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school board is paying $165,000 to settle lawsuits by parents of two children suspended for holding BB guns during online classes.

Fourth-grader Ka’Mauri Harrison of Harvey and sixth-grader Tomie Brown of Grand Isle were both suspended last September after teachers saw them with BB guns when the children were logged into classes from home.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports the Jefferson Parish School Board announced Wednesday that it had settled lawsuits by both families out of court.

In addition to the cash payments, the board agreed to change disciplinary records of each student to say they were suspended for disruptive conduct, removing any reference to weapons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

