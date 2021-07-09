Ask the Expert
Largest “all indoor” car show coming to River Center, aimed to help several local charities

2nd Annual Slam'd & Cam'd Car Show
2nd Annual Slam'd & Cam'd Car Show(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2nd Annual Slam’d & Cam’d Car Show will be held on Saturday, July 10, and will help out several local charities along the way.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center. It will be the largest “all indoor” car show in the Gulf Coast area, drawing visitors from several states.

This year’s celebrity guests include Actress/TV host Courtney Hansen and Joe and Amanda Martin from the hit TV show, “Iron Resurrection.”

The theme of this year’s event is “Coolest Car Show of the Summer” and will showcase 300 of the finest muscle cars, hot rods, classic cars and trucks from all over the Gulf Coast. There will be over $15,000,000 worth of show cars on display.

Participant setup dates and times are Thursday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. No Saturday setup will be allowed.

The show’s promoters said the goal of the Slam’d & Cam’d Car Show is to build a “WORLD CLASS” event for the city of Baton Rouge to be proud of and help out several local charities along the way.

Those charities include LA National Guard Angel Tree, Racin4Vets, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach, St. Jude and Scouts of America.

Spectators can buy tickets at the door: $15 for adults, $5 for children, and children under two are free.

Some of the other highlights of the event include; Scouts Pinewood Derby, “Show & Tell” trivia contest, “Coach O” sound alike contest, and a free children’s play area with inflatables and games.

There will also be seminars on detailing cars, collector car insurance, coating concrete floors and financial planning/Medicare. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information, click here.

