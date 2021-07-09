False imprisonment while armed added to list of crimes of violence in La.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new law in Louisiana closes a loophole that has left some victims of violent crimes feeling vulnerable. The law adds false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon as a violent crime. One woman from Louisiana was a driving force behind the law.

The law means that anyone convicted of holding someone against their will with a dangerous weapon could receive more jail time. Laura Beauford was once held at knifepoint and is an advocate for the bill.

“This is something that I could not let pass by one moment longer for the next victim in line that this type of crime happens to,” said Beauford.

Beauford said a man held her against her will in 2015. At the time, he was convicted of false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon but the charge was not considered a violent crime.

“It was a butcher knife, he tried to kill me with a butcher knife during that time,” said Beauford.

She said because it was not considered a violent crime at the time, he later got out of prison on a plea deal and ended up committing the same crime to another woman. Sophia Dixson Brown, an attorney at the Family Justice Center, said cases like these happen all too often.

“I hope that it will add something else for the court system to use to make these offenders take this seriously and that the offenders will actually be sentenced to the maximum when they do something like this. That will give them time to think about and maybe no re-offend,” said Brown.

But this new law puts false imprisonment while armed with a weapon in the same group of other violent crimes like battery and kidnapping. Brown said the law is a step in the right direction but feels like those accused should receive counseling to keep them from doing it again. She said too often do these cases turn physical.

“Maybe doing a batters intervention program because unfortunately people who batter, a lot of times they come from homes where they’ve seen their mothers and sometimes their father batter so they need intensive treatment to understand that this is not acceptable behavior,” said Brown.

Beauford hopes this law will keep criminals from committing crimes like these again.

“I hope house bill 583 will help every survivor slash victim out there going forward,” said Beauford.

Brown said the law is a good thing for the state if the judges enforce it and if offenders are given maximum prison time.

