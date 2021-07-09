Change of venue request denied for man accused of shooting, killing LSU basketball star Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, July 9, a motion hearing was held for the man accused of shooting and killing former LSU basketball star, Wayde Sims.

Attorneys representing Dyteon Simpson asked a judge to change venues for Simpson’s upcoming trial.

The legal counsel argued that the case should be moved since it would be hard for Simpson to have a fair trial in East Baton Rouge Parish due to media coverage.

The judge has denied that request.

Simpson’s next hearing date is scheduled for February 7.

Sims was killed in September of 2018 in a shooting near Southern University.

