Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Biden to convene session on rising gun violence Monday

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Washington. Facing a nationwide increase in violent crime — particularly involving firearms — Biden will meet Monday with law enforcement, local elected officials and advocates to discuss his efforts to address gun crimes.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By ZEKE MILLER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a nationwide increase in violent crime — particularly involving firearms — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with law enforcement, local elected officials and advocates to discuss his efforts to address gun crimes.

The White House says Biden will highlight his administration’s push to increase funding for local law enforcement to improve community policing practices through the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill he signed into law earlier this year. Some states and local governments are also using funding from that so-called American Rescue Plan to fund youth employment programs and other measures that could help curtail crime.

The meeting comes as Biden has sought to flip the script on Republicans who have latched onto some progressive calls to “defund the police” amid a nationwide reckoning over police shootings of Black people. Biden has opposed “defund” efforts and instead has called on lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at reforming police departments, though that effort faces an uphill battle in Congress.

While the GOP has attacked Biden over rising crime, the White House is arguing that Republicans, who voted in lockstep against the COVID-19 relief bill, are the ones who tried to block increased funding for police.

Biden’s budget request to Congress also calls for more funding for federal and state law enforcement, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to improve that agency’s ability to track and disrupt gun trafficking.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New...
Thousands of fake eyelashes seized at New Orleans airport
Cynthia Perkins appeared in court on Nov. 7. She's facing 60 counts of child pornography.
Trial for Cynthia Perkins delayed, as new evidence drops against her husband Dennis
Dedrick Weatherspoon
28-year-old man arrested after police chase ends in vehicle crashing into a building
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaksduring an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
Biden tells Putin that Russia must ‘take action’ against cyber criminals
Police make arrest in Greenwell Springs homicide.
Arrest made in Greenwell Springs Road homicide
Civil rights leaders, including Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, and the...
Amid growing frustration, White House pushes voting rights
Investigators learned that after an argument between two parties, shots were fired at three...
One-year-old shot in Donaldsonville, 2 suspects arrested
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Paris police release rapper Lil Baby, hand him drug fine