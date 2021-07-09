Ask the Expert
Arrest made in Greenwell Springs Road homicide

Police make arrest in Greenwell Springs homicide.
Police make arrest in Greenwell Springs homicide.(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department with help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force has arrested 27-year-ol Niya Green.

Authorities believe Green is connected to the death of Leory Crum III that occurred back in April of 2020.

Crum was found shot to death in his car.

Green has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

