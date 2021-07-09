Ask the Expert
APSO: Man arrested in connection to fatal Donaldsonville shooting

Marty Leonard
Marty Leonard(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Donaldsonville that left one person dead, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Marty Leonard was arrested on several charges including one count of second degree murder, one count of aggravated damage to property, and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Leonard was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Authorities say deputies responded to a shooting incident at the OYO Town House in Donaldsonville along Highway 70 around 2:10 a.m. July 8.

The victim, identified as Qwonkeious Williams, was found lying in the hotel hallway suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an incident that occurred during the late evening hours of July 7 at the same location, deputies say.

