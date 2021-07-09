Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

28-year-old man arrested after police chase ends in vehicle crashing into a building

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a car crash that happened just off of Government Street late Thursday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dedrick Weatherspoon, 28, was arrested and later charged.

Weatherspoon is facing a list of charges including aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, equipment violation, display of license plate, driving with suspected drivers license and failure to register vehicle.

A dramatic scene unfolded directly across from the WAFB studio in downtown Baton Rouge after Weatherspoon reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle during a police chase, causing a major crash.

An officer at the scene says the chase began as a routine traffic stop. Weatherspoon allegedly refused to stop and eventually bailed from the vehicle.

The vehicle then continued moving and crashed into the Rabenhorst Funeral Home located directly across from WAFB.

The crash happened directly across from the WAFB studio on Government Street in downtown Baton...
The crash happened directly across from the WAFB studio on Government Street in downtown Baton Rouge.(WAFB)

Along with damage to the building, the vehicle also hit a power pole, causing a temporary disruption to power service. Entergy crews are working to restore power.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New...
Thousands of fake eyelashes seized at New Orleans airport
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
Cynthia Perkins appeared in court on Nov. 7. She's facing 60 counts of child pornography.
Trial for Cynthia Perkins delayed, as new evidence drops against her husband Dennis
FILE - Cynthia Perkins appeared in court on Nov. 7, 2020.
Judge to decide timeline for Cynthia Perkins’ trial

Latest News

Marty Leonard
APSO: Man arrested in connection to fatal Donaldsonville shooting
Department of Children and Family Services
How the pandemic impacted Louisiana’s foster care system
Deadline for 1st 'Shot At A Million' drawing
Deadline for 1st 'Shot At A Million' drawing
Driver jumps from moving vehicle before crash
Driver jumps from moving vehicle before crash
Slam'd & Cam'd Car Show coming to the Raising Cane's River Center this weekend
Slam'd & Cam'd Car Show coming to the Raising Cane's River Center this weekend