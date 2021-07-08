Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Vacant house fire ruled arson, BRFD investigating

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house fire has been ruled as a case of arson.

According to a spokesperson, the fire happened around 6:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue Thursday, July 8.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find several areas of the home on fire.

Officials report, the fires were quickly put out before they could spread.

Fire crews have confirmed, the house did have utilities and they were disconnected as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
Plumbers, HVAC company helping in search for missing mall python
Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has...
Missing mall python hoping to become Facebook famous
Louisiana man drowned Tuesday while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returning for 55th event

Latest News

Cara the python found, being checked out by vet
Cara the python found, being checked out by vet
Helix Aviation Academy, a K-12 public school to prepare students for aviation careers
Helix Aviation Academy, a K-12 public school to prepare students for aviation careers
Greater Baton Rouge state fair returns this fall
Greater Baton Rouge state fair returns this fall
Python found in Mall of LA
Python found in Mall of LA