Vacant house fire ruled arson, BRFD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house fire has been ruled as a case of arson.

According to a spokesperson, the fire happened around 6:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Adams Avenue Thursday, July 8.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find several areas of the home on fire.

Officials report, the fires were quickly put out before they could spread.

Fire crews have confirmed, the house did have utilities and they were disconnected as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

