Trial for Cynthia Perkins delayed

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The trial for former school teacher Cynthia Perkins, originally scheduled to start in Livingston parish next week, has been postponed.

In a hearing Thursday afternoon, District Court Judge Erika Sledge agreed to a motion from Cynthia’s attorney to delay the trial.

She, along with her husband, former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins, are accused of multiple sex crimes including crimes against children.

Her attorney, James Spokes, told the judge Thursday that prosecutors from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office just produced new evidence last week that could support his client’s defense that Dennis threatened and coerced her into taking part in the alleged criminal acts. And, Spokes said, he needs more time to review the new evidence.

Spokes told the judge that the new evidence turned over to him includes photographs and videos of women Dennis Perkins was having sex with. Spokes says he’s been able to determine that many of those same women had pending drug charges against them in Livingston Parish at the same time Dennis Perkins was in the Livingston Parish narcotics division. Spokes insinuated the woman agreed to have sex with Dennis Perkins in exchange for him helping them with the criminal charges against them.

“This goes to my client’s ability to put on her defense,” Spokes told the judge.

The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal yesterday agreed to allow the upcoming trial for Dennis Perkins, to be postponed due to his attorney having another trial at the same time.

That trial was set to begin next week with Cynthia’s trial following at a later date.

Prosecutors with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office said late Wednesday since Dennis’ trial is delayed, they hoped to start Cynthia’s trial next week.

Dennis Perkins, a former high-ranking Livingston parish sheriff’s deputy, is accused of multiple charges including rape and producing child pornography.

His wife, Cynthia, is currently set be tried in a separate trial from him.

Judge Sledge previously ruled that Dennis and Cynthia could be tried separately. Prosecutors, who wanted a combined trial, asked the First Circuit to overturn that decision but the court did not.

