Thousands of fake eyelashes seized at New Orleans airport

A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New...
A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, according to U.S. Customs.(US CUSTOMS)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, according to U.S. Customs.

On July 6, officers held a shipment of “synthetic eyelash sample” for an exam.

The shipment was destined for a beauty supply shop in New Orleans and included four boxes of fake eyelashes, totaling 3,000 pairs of eyelashes.

A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New...
A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, according to U.S. Customs.(US CUSTOMS)
A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New...
A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, according to U.S. Customs.(US CUSTOMS)

Officials say the product failed to mention the name and place of business of the manufacturer, and an accurate statement of the quantity of contents, which violated FDA regulations.

“In general, FDA considers false eyelashes, eyelash extensions, and their adhesives to be cosmetic products, and as such they must adhere to the safety and labeling requirements for cosmetics. False eyelashes and eyelash extensions require adhesives to hold them in place. Eyelids are delicate, and an allergic reaction, irritation, or other injury in the eye area can be particularly troublesome,” U.S. Customs said in a statement.

Unlabeled, non-FDA-approved fake lashes are frequently seized at the New Orleans ports, but officials say this was a “particularly large” shipment.

Officials urge you to check the packaging of fake eyelashes before you buy to see if there is a manufacturer labeled on it, and to ask the seller if they are FDA approved.

