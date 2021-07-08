REPORT: Tigers add third transfer player, pitcher Eric Reyzelman
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Jay Johnson have been busy this off-season adding their third player via the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Tigers have added right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman from the University of San Francisco. Rezyelman took to Twitter to announce his decision.
LSU reportedly has added Samford catcher Tyler McManus to the team and All-American Jacob Berry, two big bats to the team. Both McManus and Berry combined for 28 home runs and 70 RBI last season.
Reyzelman a native of San Ramon, California is fourteen months removed from Tommy John surgery, last season in 35 innings opponents batted .234 against him with a 6.17 ERA and has a fastball that sits 94-97 mph.
In his first season with the Dons in 2020, Reyzelman had a 4.70 ERA going 2-1 and opponents hit .228 against him. His first career start was against UC Davis and he threw five shutout innings while striking out six and allowing only three hits.
Reyzelman earned the series-clinching win against Cal State Fullerton throwing six innings, with eight K’s and one walk. For his career, Reyzelman has gone 5-4, throwing 50.1 innings, with a 5.70 ERA, and 56 strikeouts.
