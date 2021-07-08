Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to fatal shooting at Cherry Creek Apts

UPDATE: A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Cherry Creek Apartments that happened July 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The juvenile was arrested Wednesday, July 7 and booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police identified the victim as Lesage Butler III, 30.

They added he was found shot to death at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday, July 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

