Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to fatal shooting at Cherry Creek Apts

The apartment complex is on N. Harco Dr. in Baton Rouge
One person is dead after a shooting at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive in...
One person is dead after a shooting at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive in Baton Rouge on Monday, July 5, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at Cherry Creek Apartments that happened July 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The juvenile was arrested Wednesday, July 7 and booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police identified the victim as Lesage Butler III, 30.

They added he was found shot to death at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday, July 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
Plumbers, HVAC company helping in search for missing mall python
Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has...
Missing mall python hoping to become Facebook famous
Louisiana man drowned Tuesday while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returning for 55th event

Latest News

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
Vacant house fire ruled arson, BRFD investigating
Cara the python found, being checked out by vet
Cara the python found, being checked out by vet
Helix Aviation Academy, a K-12 public school to prepare students for aviation careers
Helix Aviation Academy, a K-12 public school to prepare students for aviation careers
Greater Baton Rouge state fair returns this fall
Greater Baton Rouge state fair returns this fall