Pedestrian killed on Joor Road

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on Joor Road.

According to authorities the incident happened around 2:00 a.m on Thursday, July 8.

The investigation revealed 41-year-old David Copening of Baton Rouge was walking southbound on LA Highway 946 and while he was walking he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Copening suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Troopers are now asking for your assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver.  Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

