One company on a mission to help pet anxiety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 80 percent of pet households have a dog that has some type of anxiety, according to pet anxiety team members.

The ThunderBus is at Companion Animal Alliance Thursday to donate anxiety solutions to the shelter.

The solutions include a ThunderShirt, which you can put on your dog to make them feel more comfortable during a stressful time.

There’s also treats called ThunderWonders and scents that only dogs can smell called ThunderEase.

Knowing the signs of pet anxiety can help you find solutions, Oren Bailey, with the pet anxiety response team said.

“Classic signs are whining, you have scratching, barking, these are things we would all recognize, but even things such as tail-wagging, lip licking, and yawning, those can also be signs in the wrong circumstances,” Bailey said.

Some other ways to calm your pet down include playing music or white noise, putting your dog in a calm room, and remaining calm yourself.

Dogs can sense when their humans are stressed, according to Bailey.

