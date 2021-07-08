Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Metro Council to vote on reinvesting tax dollars raised near new Amazon distribution center

Crews work to demolish remnants of Cortana Mall at the site of Amazon's new distribution center.
Crews work to demolish remnants of Cortana Mall at the site of Amazon's new distribution center.(WAFB)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amazon reshaped retail, now the company is playing a big role in reshaping part of Baton Rouge where its new, massive distribution center will be built.

All that remains at the site of the soon-to-be complex is a heap of rubble waiting to be removed. Crews have worked to finish demolishing the old Cortana Mall, but before the first beam goes up on the new development, its impacts are being felt around the region.

“There will be demand for housing for those who are wanting to live close to Amazon,” said Tom Delahaye, CEO of CST Multi-Family Real Estate Services.

Delahaye is planning a 300 unit apartment complex about seven miles away from the Cortana site on Plank Rd. He says the demand for affordable housing near Amazon will be a boon.

“Amazon will be hiring approximately 1,000 people starting at $15 an hour,” he said. “Someone with that level of income could be in our apartment development.”

Andrew Fitzgerald, Sr. VP of Business Intelligence for the Greater Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said Metro Council, along with BRAC are trying to take advantage of the potential growth to revitalize the area.

“There will be a lot of sales tax revenue. We wanted to make sure that was captured and put toward things such as creating a masterplan for the area, infrastructure, beautification, things that will continue to draw business,” Fitzgerald said.

The plan include creating an Economic Development Zone that encompasses the Florida Blvd. corridor and the immediate area around Cortana. It would essentially mean sales tax dollars are reinvested directly into that area.

“It further enhances it and speeds up that revitalization we want to see,” he said.

The goal is to bring more developers and businesses to the area.

The measure has already been introduced to the Council. It is expected to come for a vote on July 28

th

.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
Plumbers, HVAC company helping in search for missing mall python
Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has...
Missing mall python hoping to become Facebook famous
Louisiana man drowned Tuesday while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returning for 55th event

Latest News

Trial for Cynthia Perkins delayed
Trial for Cynthia Perkins delayed
INVESTIGATORS: Hundreds of chrome books lost, missing of stolen from area schools during pandemic
INVESTIGATORS: Hundreds of chrome books lost, missing or stolen from area schools during pandemic
Could 35 to 25 miles per hour mean more traffic? Some Zachary residents think so.
Lower speed limit makes Zachary residents worry about more traffic
Not everyone kept such good care of their chrome books. Hundreds of those devices doled out...
Hundreds of chrome books lost, missing or stolen from area schools during pandemic