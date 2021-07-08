Ask the Expert
LSU’s executive vice provost stepping down to return to faculty role

Stacia Haynie
Stacia Haynie(LSU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s executive vice president and provost, Dr. Stacia Haynie, will be stepping down from her administrative position to return to the university’s college of humanities and social sciences, the university’s president announced Thursday, July 8.

Dr. Haynie had served as provost since 2018 and has been a part of LSU since 1990.

“I’d like to personally thank her for everything she has accomplished as provost, and especially for the hard work in navigating the challenges inherent in providing an outstanding student experience during the COVID-19 pandemic,” LSU President Dr. William Tate said.

Dr. Tate says LSU’s current vice provost for academic programs and support services Matt Lee has agreed to serve as interim provost while the university conducts a national search for a new provost.

