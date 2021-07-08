Lower speed limit makes Zachary residents worry about more traffic

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - From 35 to 25, it may not seem like a big difference, but folks in Zachary are worried about the lowered speed because it could impact traffic.

Right in the heart of Zachary, on Main Street, it’s known as the downtown area, but also a traffic cluster. “Right now on Main Street, it’s very very heavy, especially later in the day when people are getting off from work and everything. It’s nonstop, and you know even right now in the middle of the afternoon it is nonstop,” says Edie Jagielski. Jagielski is the co-owner of Zachary Karate, which sits on the main drag, and she says traffic is a nightmare around here. “It’s very difficult sometimes for cars with my parents with kids coming to karate to get in and our of the parking lot of the driveway safely. It’s just scary sometimes to see,” adds Jagielski.

Jagielski feels like many others in the community, that the new 25 mile per hour speed limit may only make traffic more difficult. “Traffic being so heavy already, just to slow it down even more may make things even worse,” says Jagielski. However, Mayor of Zachary David Amrhein says, “It’s only a mile stretch, where a railroad track, well three lights in it. So, you shouldn’t be able to get much more than 25 anyway.”

The new speed limit starts from La Hwy 19 all the way to Rollins and Old Baker. Mayor Amrhein says the reason why they felt the need to slow drivers down is to make the downtown area more appealing. “Well, we are in the process of redeveloping downtown and that was one of the suggestions that the traffic engineers came up with. We are trying to make it more walkable so that the restaurants will have the opportunity to come downtown,” adds Amrhein.

Mayor Amrhein says they want to expand the governmental building, while also adding more retail shops, but folks say they are more worried about avoiding traffic on the street. “I mean it could be positive or it could be negative. Right now, I am thinking it’s negative because nobody is following it right now,” says Jagielski.

Amrhein says they are hoping to start the downtown construction on August 1st.

