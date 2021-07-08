Helix Aviation Academy, a K-12 public school to prepare students for aviation careers

Ask the Expert
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 8, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Helix Aviation Academy will make history on July 8, opening the first K-12 school of its kind in the nation.

The grand opening is happening Thursday from 8-9 a.m. at 4400 Airpark Blvd.

The Helix Aviation Academy is on-site at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. It’s a K-12 public school focused on preparing students to excel in the limitless world of aviation careers, from aeronautical engineering to cyber technology.

Students will be exposed to many aviation professionals and unique, hands-on and virtual reality learning as Helix Aviation puts them on a fast track to a world of aviation career paths and opportunities. The school has partnered with Baton Rouge Community College and Garver, a national engineering firm specializing in aviation.

Helix Aviation will open with a sixth-grade class for the 2021-2022 school year at the North Baton Rouge campus, with plans to offer a full K-12 experience soon.

