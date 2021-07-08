Good rain chances continue, slightly lower this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Good rain chances continue in the days ahead, but should trend at least slightly lower into the weekend. A pair of high pressure centers to our east and west will attempt to bridge the gap across the northern Gulf Coast, and this combined with slightly lower levels of available moisture should result in rains being more scattered than widespread in the days ahead.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 8 (WAFB)

For today, only isolated showers are expected through the morning, but rain chances will climb into the afternoon as tropical moisture surges northward from an area of disturbed weather near the Texas coastline. Look for a 60% chance of showers and t-storms, with highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 8 (WAFB)

Rain chances will run 50% to 60% into the weekend, with the good news being that none of the days are expected to be washouts and rains shouldn’t last particularly long on any given day. Rains may take a little longer to develop this weekend, allowing highs to climb to near 90°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 8 (WAFB)

The extended forecast points toward a fairly typical summer pattern into next week, with scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms and highs near or a little above 90° each day. The rainfall outlook suggests many of us will see an inch or less of rainfall into early next week, although locally higher totals are almost a certainty.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 8 (WAFB)

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Elsa is making its way through the Carolinas this morning as a minimal tropical storm. It will move through the mid-Atlantic and eventually near or just offshore of coastal New England. Tropical Storm Warnings now extend as far north as Massachusetts.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 8 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.