Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Dutch dreams: 3x3 Olympic basketball team eyes Tokyo gold

A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(Koji Sasahara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Three-on-three basketball debuts as an Olympic sport in Tokyo and presents traditionally overlooked basketball countries with opportunities for medals.

Count the Netherlands among them. Basketball is far down the list of popular sports in the Netherlands, but the Dutch 3x3 men’s team has made strides in recent years.

They reached the Olympics by beating the United States and France in the qualification tournament.

The game is fast paced. There’s a 12-second shot clock and games are only 10 minutes long or first to 21.

The Netherlands open their Olympic campaign on July 24 against 3x3 powerhouse Serbia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
Plumbers, HVAC company helping in search for missing mall python
Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has...
Missing mall python hoping to become Facebook famous
Louisiana man drowned Tuesday while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returning for 55th event

Latest News

President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
Biden: US 'did what it went to do in Afghanistan'
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
66-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in St. James Parish crash
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby