As Delta variant spreads across Louisiana, residents encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards is reminding residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Delta variant is becoming the dominant strain in the country, making up 52% of the cases. In the region that includes Louisiana, 59 percent of all cases are the more contagious Delta variant, which has in turn increased the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the percent positivity of tests.

Edwards is also reminding residents that Friday, July 9 is the last day to get their vaccine and register if they want to be included in the first Shot At A Million drawing.

“We saw a bump in vaccinations when we announced Shot At A Million. This is good news – we are now in the most challenging phase of the vaccine rollout to date, and this is now a game of inches. But we do need more residents to go sleeves up to protect themselves and their loved ones against this more contagious variant,” Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, said. “Already more than 1.8 million Louisianans have taken their first dose of the COVID vaccine, which is safe, effective and widely available at locations across Louisiana at no cost to the public.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards reminds members of the public that the first of the state’s Shot At A Million winners will be named next week and the deadline to register for this first drawing is July 9, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Through Shot At A Million, Louisiana will reward 14 winners with $2.3 million in cash and prizes, including nine $100,000 scholarships, four $100,000 prizes and one $1 million grand prize. Since Shot At A Million was announced on June 17, there have been 603,858 online submissions for prizes.

“It’s encouraging to see more people joining the more than 1.8 million Louisianans who have already taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as the more contagious Delta variant spreads in Louisiana and across the country. We cannot afford to ignore this more dangerous variant. Regardless of if you do it because of the concern about the Delta variant or because you want to win a million dollars, now is an excellent time to roll up your sleeves and take the COVID-19 shot,” Gov. Edwards said. “The Shot At A Million giveaway is a fun way to celebrate and reward people who have taken the vaccine, which has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19. Vaccinated people are far less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, let alone to die from it. You have until tomorrow night to get in on the first Shot At A Million giveaway. Don’t throw away your shot to be protected against COVID – and to win a million dollars.”

Visit ShotAtAMillion.com when you have taken your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and complete the online registration form.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.