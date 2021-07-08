Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges of second degree battery, theft

Anthony Bradley
Anthony Bradley(The Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Anthony Bradley, 39.

According to police, Bradley is wanted on charges of second degree battery and theft.

Bradley is described as a black male, standing at 5′8″, weighing around 215 pounds.

If anyone has information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact, Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
Plumbers, HVAC company helping in search for missing mall python
Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has...
Missing mall python hoping to become Facebook famous
Louisiana man drowned Tuesday while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returning for 55th event

Latest News

One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
66-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in St. James Parish crash
A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New...
Thousands of fake eyelashes seized at New Orleans airport
Pedestrian killed on Joor Road
Pedestrian killed on Joor Road
Law enforcement in support Gov veto presser
Gov veto override presser today