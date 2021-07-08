CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges of second degree battery, theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Anthony Bradley, 39.

According to police, Bradley is wanted on charges of second degree battery and theft.

Bradley is described as a black male, standing at 5′8″, weighing around 215 pounds.

If anyone has information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact, Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

