66-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in St. James Parish crash

ST. JAMES PARISH - A 66-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson Parish early Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, just after 5:00 a.m., troopers were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 70 just west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Marsden Geason, 66, of St. James, authorities have confirmed.

Investigators say a 2014 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on LA 70 in the outside lane when Geason walked into the path of the approaching vehicle.

Geason was hit, despite the driver’s efforts to avoid him.

Geason suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Geason and will be submitted for analysis.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

This crash remains under investigation.

