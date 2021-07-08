Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

66-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in St. James Parish crash

One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES PARISH - A 66-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson Parish early Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, just after 5:00 a.m., troopers were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 70 just west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Marsden Geason, 66, of St. James, authorities have confirmed.

Investigators say a 2014 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on LA 70 in the outside lane when Geason walked into the path of the approaching vehicle.

Geason was hit, despite the driver’s efforts to avoid him.

Geason suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Geason and will be submitted for analysis.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
Plumbers, HVAC company helping in search for missing mall python
Besides numerous memes about the 12-foot snake being texted from friend-to-friend, she now has...
Missing mall python hoping to become Facebook famous
Louisiana man drowned Tuesday while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returning for 55th event

Latest News

Shamia Little, 17
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Anthony Bradley
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges of second degree battery, theft
A shipment of thousands of fake eyelashes was seized from a DHL shipping terminal at the New...
Thousands of fake eyelashes seized at New Orleans airport