Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Tourism in Baton Rouge is making a comeback

By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Restaurants and businesses are gearing up for what’s expected to be a big year for tourism here in the capitol city. And folks over at Visit Baton Rouge said, so far, tourism has returned quicker than anticipated following COVID-19.

“The stimulus checks assisted people in travel, people have time and money now to travel. So, we’ve done very well with the leisure travel market particularly on weekends”, said Visit Baton Rouge CEO Paul Arrigo.

Arrigo says right now travel seems to be coming from people who are looking to make use of their free time which benefits restaurants museums, and entertainment the most. But conventions might need some time.

“Conventions will slowly come back as we can see we got some coming in and the corporate traveler, that number one market most cities have like Baton Rouge that’s going to come back a little slower”, Arrigo explained.

But the same won’t be said for one of our favorite events.

“Of course, we’ve got Live-After-Five to look forward to kicking off at the end of August and going throughout the fall”, Arrigo continued.

“I feel like things have been shut down long enough. I feel like economically and just like culturally Baton Rouge needs to be active and people need to be out going to festivals and doing things that they’re used to. It just helps everyone feel better and keep everything going on”, said college student Cade Harris.

Some of the things you can expect to see before the summer is over are the Marucci World Series that will bring in 120 different teams and will be at the Alex Box Stadium. As well as the Coca-Cola Collectors Convention and the Green Book Exhibit in the State Museum at Capitol Park. All will begin towards the end of July and early August.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
Python escapes Blue Zoo at Mall of Louisiana
Body found near I-55 Exit 28 in Hammond
Body found near I-55 Exit 28 near Hammond
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
Timothy Gerald, 35, was arrested on July 6, 2021, on charges of felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on Buddy Ellis Road
Karren Hill, 44, of Walker, La., was last seen on June 21, 2021, according to the Livingston...
Detectives searching for missing Walker woman

Latest News

For over a month, a man has been biking around the St. Amant community to multiple houses,...
Multiple car break-ins leads to St. Amant community efforts to catch the suspect
Dennis Perkins rape, child porn trial delayed; Wife Cynthia's trial yet to be moved
Dennis Perkins rape, child porn trial delayed; Wife Cynthia's trial yet to be moved
EBR Parish government looking to buy up land in an attempt to improve drainage
EBR Parish government looking to buy up land in attempt to improve drainage
Ascension Parish residents hope sharing surveillance video will lead to arrest of alleged car...
Ascension residents hope sharing surveillance video will lead to arrest of alleged car burglar