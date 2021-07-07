Tourism in Baton Rouge is making a comeback

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Restaurants and businesses are gearing up for what’s expected to be a big year for tourism here in the capitol city. And folks over at Visit Baton Rouge said, so far, tourism has returned quicker than anticipated following COVID-19.

“The stimulus checks assisted people in travel, people have time and money now to travel. So, we’ve done very well with the leisure travel market particularly on weekends”, said Visit Baton Rouge CEO Paul Arrigo.

Arrigo says right now travel seems to be coming from people who are looking to make use of their free time which benefits restaurants museums, and entertainment the most. But conventions might need some time.

“Conventions will slowly come back as we can see we got some coming in and the corporate traveler, that number one market most cities have like Baton Rouge that’s going to come back a little slower”, Arrigo explained.

But the same won’t be said for one of our favorite events.

“Of course, we’ve got Live-After-Five to look forward to kicking off at the end of August and going throughout the fall”, Arrigo continued.

“I feel like things have been shut down long enough. I feel like economically and just like culturally Baton Rouge needs to be active and people need to be out going to festivals and doing things that they’re used to. It just helps everyone feel better and keep everything going on”, said college student Cade Harris.

Some of the things you can expect to see before the summer is over are the Marucci World Series that will bring in 120 different teams and will be at the Alex Box Stadium. As well as the Coca-Cola Collectors Convention and the Green Book Exhibit in the State Museum at Capitol Park. All will begin towards the end of July and early August.

