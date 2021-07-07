Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Ascension Christian Lions

Ascension Christian Lions (Source: WAFB)
Ascension Christian Lions (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - We stay in District 7-1A for our next team preview for Sportsline Summer Camp. On Tuesday, July 6 we previewed the East Iberville Tigers. For stop No. 38, we preview the Tigers week 10 opponent, the Ascension Christian Lions.

Josh Puryear enters his 10th season with the Lions, Puryear describing this upcoming year as unique. He is also excited because they have a lot of guys coming back.

Seniors like quarterback Ethan Cormier and running back Braden Tregre want to prove that they can hang with the bigger teams and that these Lions are not to be taken lightly.

The offense is in the final stages of transitioning from a spread to a triple option. Puryear says the reason is because of the thin numbers and wanting to be more ball control to help their defense, and they could use it.

Last season, the Lions defense allowed nearly 40 points a game en route to a 1-6 record. Senior two-way lineman Luke Gautreaux had just one word to describe the defenses identity in 2020.

