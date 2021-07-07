Ask the Expert
REPORT: Son of unarmed panhandler fatally shot outside of Trader Joe’s files suit against man who shot him

REPORT: Son of unarmed panhandler fatally shot outside of Trader Joe’s files suit against man who shot him(EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to the Advocate the son of an unarmed panhandler who was fatally shot outside of Trader Joe’s last summer has filed a wrongful death suit against the man who killed him.

Jace Boyd the man who shot Donell Buckley has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing.

The lawsuit claims Boyd and Buckley had a verbal exchange in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s back on August 22 of 2020 and Buckley walked away and started to talk to two women.

Boyd then returns minutes and starts to confront Buckley again but with a gun pointed at him. Sometime during the altercation Boyd pulled the trigger of the gun but it misfired according to the suit.

After the misfire Boyd lowered his weapon and reloaded his gun and took aim at Buckley before pulling the trigger again and fatally shooting Buckley.

According to the Advocate Boyd will be in court on Thursday, July 8.

Boyd has been out on a $300,000 bond since his August 27 arrest.

