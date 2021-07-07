Ask the Expert
REPORT: DBU’s Dan Fitzgerald to join Jay Johnson at LSU

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball is continuing to build their coaching staff under new head baseball coach Jay Johnson. The Tigers are expected to hire Dan Fitzgerald from Dallas Baptist University according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rodgers.

This news comes just one day after D1 Baseball reported that LSU baseball is expected to hire Arizona State’s Jason Kelly as their new pitching coach.

RELATED: REPORT: LSU to hire Jason Kelly as pitching coach

Fitzgerald has spent the last nine seasons at DBU as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. He is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country and Baseball America rated Fitzgerald as the No. 7 assistant coach in the nation in 2018. D1 Baseball rated him No. 17 in the country as recruiter in 2016.

In his nine year career at DBU the Patriots have had a league-high 58 players that were recruited by Fitzgerald on the Missouri Valley All-Conference Team. The Patriots have had seven players earn All-American honors under Fitzgerald and Freshman All-Americans as well.

30 of the players recruited by Fitzgerald have been drafted in the MLB Draft and among those 30 drafted 11 have been drafted in the top 10 rounds.

This past season DBU finished with a 41-13 record and reached the NCAA Super Regionals in Columbia, South Carolina. The Patriots won the Fort Worth Regional defeating Oregon State in a deciding elimination game.

