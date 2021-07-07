Ask the Expert
NYPD beekeeper removes 25,000 bees from Times Square

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) – New York City’s Times Square is known for its buzz.

But not the kind people heard Tuesday.

An NYPD officer who also is a bee specialist responded to a call of thousands of bees swarming around a hot dog stand.

Officer Darren Mays is specially trained in beekeeping for calls like this.

A video on Twitter shows him working to trap the swarm. Mays was able to catch roughly 25,000 of the honeybees.

Mays has a hive north of the city in the Hudson Valley. He also keeps one on the roof of his precinct in Queens.

The NYPD says this swarm was moved to a safe location.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

