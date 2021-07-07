Multiple car break-ins leads to St. Amant community efforts to catch the suspect

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - In St. Amant, a man on a bicycle breaks into multiple cars causing the community to step in to try and catch the guy.

For over a month, a man has been biking around the St. Amant community to multiple houses, breaking in to some cars, stealing things that don’t belong to him. It’s to the point where neighbors say they need to put a stop these break-ins. “Just the idea of having someone you don’t know creeping around your yard,” says Jesse Hernandez.

Hernandez says this mysterious man came to his house on a bicycle, twice, pulling on his car handles trying to get his hands on some valuables. “This is the first time that I’ve known anybody that has done something to the caliber in this area,” adds Hernandez. Hernandez makes sure his doors area always locked, he didn’t know his car was targeted until he checked his cameras. That’s when he discovered the same mystery man, riding a bike, was also seen checking his neighbors cars too. “Quite a few of us have cameras, but quite a few don’t. I’m not tech savvy with Facebook, I only have 25 friends because it was immediate family. So, I said let me try this to see if we can help the police department find this guy,” says Hernandez.

Hernandez created a group page on Facebook, posting his videos of this suspicious man and it turns out he wasn’t the only one with video of a guy riding on a bike—roaming the roads at night—checking car doors. Several others in St. Amant recorded similar videos on their personal security cameras, which prompted St. Amant officials and the sheriff’s office to get involved trying to catch this guy.

Ascension Parish Constable James E. Leblanc wants all St. Amant residents to be on alert, “I guarantee you, he is touching on a night basis, he touching anywhere between 75 to 100 cars, and if he only gets 15 or 20 of them that are unlocked that’s a gold mine for him.” There’s now a community effort to stop this guy, but Leblanc believes it’s only a matter of time before this criminal is in custody. In the meantime, he wants everyone to lock their car doors.

The folks who reported the guy they’re looking for describe him as wearing his clothes inside out and covering his face. That’s why it’s been hard for the sheriff’s office to pin point him. If you know who he is or see suspicious activity on your street, call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and let them know: (225) 621-8300

