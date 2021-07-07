MISSING: Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for Shreveport teen last seen at park
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.
Shamia Little was reportedly last seen at Doug Williams Park near Jacob and Kennedy streets around 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Shamia is described as a Black female who is about 5′ 10″ tall, weighing around 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue soccer jersey and black Nike soccer shorts with a white horizontal stripe.
SPD officials say the case is being treated as a possible abduction. A potential witness is being questioned at this time. This person led police to an area near Oak Park Elementary School. K-9 units and helicopters are currently searching the area.
Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of SPD.
Police ask that anyone with information about the girl call SPD at 318-716-8761.
