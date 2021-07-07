Intermittent flaring at Exxon facility
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ExxonMobil facility in Baton Rouge is experiencing intermittent flaring.
ExxonMobil tweeted out on Tuesday, July 6 that safety remains their top priority and that the chemical plant is experiencing flaring due to safety control devices intended to consume excess hydrocarbons.
WAFB has reached out and if anything changes we will update this story once we learn more.
