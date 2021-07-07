Ask the Expert
Companion Animal Alliance full, looking to find furry friends homes, fosters

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -We’re calling all animal lovers this morning as Companion Animal Alliance said their quote “full, full, full.”

The Fourth of July holiday and summer months are to blame for the greatest number of lost or missing pets, and now they need your help.

If you’re missing a pet or looking to adopt, you can stop by any day between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. No Appointment needed.

