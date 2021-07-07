Ask the Expert
CASA calls for more volunteers to help at-risk children in Baton Rouge

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are more than 3,000 children in the foster care system in Louisiana.

Advocates say the pandemic prevented a lot of kids from finding a permanent home, but there is a way you can help.

“Now that everything is getting back to normal, and we are getting more and more cases, it’s affecting us greatly because we have a lot of kids, and we don’t have enough volunteers,” said Sarah Tranchina from the Capital Area CASA Association.

The Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association, or CASA, is an organization that recruits volunteers to help kids land in a safe and loving home. The volunteers are trained and then sworn in by a juvenile court judge. Then, they are assigned a child abuse case.

Their role is to advocate for that child’s best interest while they are in foster care.

Recruitment Coordinator Sarah Tranchina says the pandemic left them shorthanded, and they need more people to step up and volunteers.

She says the have more than 50 kids in the Capital Region that need your help.

“The case worker, the lawyers, they’re amazing people and they do amazing work, but they’re overworked. The system is flawed. So, a CASA volunteer comes in, helps them out, and helps the judge make a proper ruling in each case,” said Tranchina.

Tranchina says child abuse and neglect can often go unnoticed and unreported during the summer months.

That reason alone is why she says they need more people to make sure these kids are safe. She says the commitment alone will mean leaps and bounds. even if it’s only for one kid.

”You might be the single thing in a child’s life that’s consistent,” said Tranchina.

For more information, can should email volunteer@casabr.org or contact CASA at 225-379-8598.

For more information about the Capital Area CASA Association, CLICK HERE.

