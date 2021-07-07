Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge Police officers use tourniquet to save gunshot victim from bleeding out

By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A gunshot victim in Baton Rouge has a chance at recovery, thanks to the fast thinking of a few Baton Rouge Police officers.

They used a tourniquet to help stop life threatening blood loss, while responding to a shooting on Rosenwald Road on the 4th of July.

The experts over at Our Lady of the Lake’s Trauma Center care for a lot of the gunshot victims in our community.

But there’s something that anyone can do in order to potentially save a life, before they get to the operating room.

You may be thinking, why do I need to know how to use a life-saving tool like a tourniquet, if our police officers and first responders have them on standby?

“We deal with all levels of injury - from falls, to stabbings, gunshot wounds, motor vehicle collisions, you name it,” said Dr. Tomas Jacome, Trauma Medical Director at OLOL.

A tourniquet can obviously be used for gunshot victims, but it’s a device that help in any instance where someone is bleeding out from a wound.

It is placed around the injured limb and tightened to squeeze large blood vessels.

“So, what it’s doing is it’s preventing the flow of blood to the injury. And what you’re trying to do, is place it down enough to kind of stop and stem the bleeding at least,” said Dr. Jacome.

“Some officers have it on their waist, others have it on their vests, and others have it in their car,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

It’s tool a few Baton Rouge Police officers had to use on 4th of July, potentially saving someone’s life after he was shot.

“And we’ve actually used those life saving measures with the equipment that we’ve been presented, between 25 and 30 times this year.

So, we have all those tools, as an attempt to provide some type of life saving measures, before EMS gets there,” said Sgt. McKneely.

If you find yourself in an emergency that may require a tourniquet, first call 911.

But here’s what you should do next.

“You would place the tourniquet on, and you’d strap it down. And then you would start to wind the tourniquet until it kind of wrenches down, and so you can see that there’s no more bleeding here in the tourniquet. And then you would lock it into place. And if you would just happen to have a marker, you could put the time, because the time is important,” said Dr. Jacome.

If you don’t have something like this fancy tourniquet, you can even use a t-shirt or some cloth, and just make sure that you start to stuff that wound, then apply pressure on it.

“One of the biggest things we’re dealing with is a blood shortage. So, anything anybody can do when just holding pressure, until they get help from EMS, so they can bring them to the trauma center,” said Dr. Jacome.

To learn more about the ‘Stop the Bleed’ program at OLOL, click here.

