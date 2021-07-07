Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

AP source: Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter

Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies, according to a person familiar with the action.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce a class-action lawsuit Wednesday against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies, according to a person familiar with the action. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the announcement.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, with the companies citing concerns that he would incite further violence. Currently, he can no longer post on either platform.

Nonetheless, Trump has continued to spread lies about the 2020 election, baselessly claiming that he won, even though state and local election officials, his own attorney general and numerous judges, including some he appointed, have said there is no evidence of the mass voter fraud he alleges.

Trump is set to make the announcement at an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
Python escapes Blue Zoo at Mall of Louisiana
Body found near I-55 Exit 28 in Hammond
Body found near I-55 Exit 28 near Hammond
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care
Karren Hill, 44, of Walker, La., was last seen on June 21, 2021, according to the Livingston...
Detectives searching for missing Walker woman
Timothy Gerald, 35, was arrested on July 6, 2021, on charges of felony hit and run and driving...
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on Buddy Ellis Road

Latest News

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group
A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin and made...
Story of stranded man with autism that officials helped get home ‘may be inaccurate,’ sheriff’s office says
NYPD catches roughly 25,000 honeybees swarming in Times Square.
25,000 bees removed from Times Square
Pallbearers wheel the casket of Lucia Guara and Emma Guara as they arrive to their funeral...
Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin