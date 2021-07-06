SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Southern Lab Kittens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp started week eight with a visit with the Southern Lab Kittens.

Since 2018, the Kittens have gone 18-7 in the regular season. But it’s postseason where things have gone south, mainly when they have been just one game away from playing for a state championship.

The last three seasons have featured the same gut-wrenching ending for Southern Lab - three semifinal appearances and three semifinal losses. As another season lies ahead, the Kittens know what it will take to push through that wall.

Chemistry won’t be an issue for Southern Lab. The Kittens return 14 seniors, all of whom have been together since the eighth grade. Quarterback Angelo Izzard is one of those players getting set for his last go around at the prep level.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.