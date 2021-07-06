SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Iberville Tigers

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - We have under two months before jamboree play starts, but we still have Sportsline Summer Camp going on. Stop No. 37 takes us to St. Gabriel previewing the East Iberville Tigers.

The Tigers are coming off their best season in school history. They were one game away from playing in the class 1-A State Championship before falling to Grand Lake in the semifinals.

East Iberville will have to replace 17 seniors such as former Sportsline Player of the Week Jaden Williams. Head coach Justin Joseph saying that the class has built the leadership for this year’s squad and for the teams of the future.

However, they their work cut out for them. Like piecing together their offensive line, getting new starting quarterback Trey’Veon Perkins settled in his new role. Perkins also splits time at cornerback.

The Tigers also have to replace their wingbacks for their run heavy offense, but junior Devin Jones has already filled one of those spots.

East Iberville out to prove that last year was not just a one hit wonder and that bigger things are coming.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.