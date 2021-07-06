Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Iberville Tigers

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - We have under two months before jamboree play starts, but we still have Sportsline Summer Camp going on. Stop No. 37 takes us to St. Gabriel previewing the East Iberville Tigers.

The Tigers are coming off their best season in school history. They were one game away from playing in the class 1-A State Championship before falling to Grand Lake in the semifinals.

East Iberville will have to replace 17 seniors such as former Sportsline Player of the Week Jaden Williams. Head coach Justin Joseph saying that the class has built the leadership for this year’s squad and for the teams of the future.

However, they their work cut out for them. Like piecing together their offensive line, getting new starting quarterback Trey’Veon Perkins settled in his new role. Perkins also splits time at cornerback.

The Tigers also have to replace their wingbacks for their run heavy offense, but junior Devin Jones has already filled one of those spots.

East Iberville out to prove that last year was not just a one hit wonder and that bigger things are coming.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Cara, a Burmese Python, at Blue Zoo Baton Rouge.
Python escapes Blue Zoo at Mall of Louisiana
One person is dead after a shooting at the Cherry Creek Apartments on North Harco Drive in...
Police identify man found shot to death at Cherry Creek Apts
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Grandmother arrested for picking up suspect in hit-and-run that killed worker on bridge
Crime scene tape
12-year-old killed armed burglar during home invasion
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Gov. Edwin Edwards places himself in hospice care

Latest News

SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Iberville Tigers - Part I
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Iberville Tigers - Part I
Southern Lab Kittens
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Southern Lab Kittens
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Southern Lab Kittens - Part 2
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Southern Lab Kittens - Part 1