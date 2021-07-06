Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU to hire Jason Kelly as pitching coach

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has made his first addition to his coaching staff. The Tigers are expected to hire Arizona State’s Jason Kelly as the next pitching coach according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Kelly, spent the last three seasons with the Sun Devils as their pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. He was also named the Assistant of the Year by D1 Baseball in 2018 when he was with the Washington Huskies.

During his coaching tenure Kelly has helped coach 15 pitchers who havee been selected in the MLB Draft.

