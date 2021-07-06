REPORT: LSU to hire Jason Kelly as pitching coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has made his first addition to his coaching staff. The Tigers are expected to hire Arizona State’s Jason Kelly as the next pitching coach according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

SOURCES: @LSUbaseball will hire Jason Kelly as its pitching coach, sources tell @d1baseball. Kelly, the 2018 @d1baseball Assistant of the Year, spent the last three seasons at Arizona State. #GeauxTigers — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 6, 2021

Kelly, spent the last three seasons with the Sun Devils as their pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. He was also named the Assistant of the Year by D1 Baseball in 2018 when he was with the Washington Huskies.

During his coaching tenure Kelly has helped coach 15 pitchers who havee been selected in the MLB Draft.

