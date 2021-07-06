Rainy pattern continues for several more days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Above normal rain chances will continue for the next several days as an upper-low remains parked overhead. Rain amounts on any given day should generally be manageable for a given location, but localized heavy rainfall will be possible in any slow-moving storms.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, July 6. (WAFB)

For today, a few showers through mid-morning will give way to increasing rain coverage from late morning into the afternoon. Rain chances today are posted at 80%, with highs expected to top out in the upper 80s. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted area-wide today.

Flood risk for Tuesday, July 6 through Wednesday July 7. (WAFB)

The song largely remains the same through Thursday, with rain chances in the 60% to 70% range over the next couple of days. The increased cloud cover and rainfall should keep highs in the upper 80s for most.

High pressure should build in from the east by the weekend, resulting in lower rain chances and somewhat higher temperatures. We’ll go from a 50% chance of storms on Friday down to 30%-40% for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will likely climb into the low 90s over the weekend.

A fairly typical summer pattern looks to settle in for the early part of next week. Rain totals of 1″-3″ will be common over the next 7 days, with locally higher amounts possible.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, July 6. (WAFB)

We continue to track Tropical Storm Elsa this morning as it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Little change has been made to the official forecast track, but the 4 a.m. Tuesday update from the National Hurricane Center brings Elsa to near hurricane intensity before making landfall along the west coast of Florida’s Peninsula or the Big Bend region of Florida on Wednesday.

Tracking tropical storm Elsa as of Tuesday, July 6. (WAFB)

With that, a hurricane watch was hoisted for parts of the Florida coastline. After landfall, Elsa should track near or just inland of the U.S. East Coast before heading into the north Atlantic.

