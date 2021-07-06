Kellie Sanchez joins WAFB 9NEWS team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB welcomed the newest member of its news team Tuesday.

Kellie Sanchez will be a reporter for the station and will also anchor WAFB’s Saturday evening newscasts.

A graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans, she most recently worked as a reporter for WJHG-TV in Panama City Beach, Florida.

A native of Texas, Kellie says she fell in love with Louisiana while attending Loyola.

