Kellie Sanchez joins WAFB 9NEWS team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB welcomed the newest member of its news team Tuesday.
Kellie Sanchez will be a reporter for the station and will also anchor WAFB’s Saturday evening newscasts.
A graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans, she most recently worked as a reporter for WJHG-TV in Panama City Beach, Florida.
A native of Texas, Kellie says she fell in love with Louisiana while attending Loyola.
