French Settlement woman’s probation could be revoked

A probation revocation hearing has been scheduled for a French Settlement woman who stole money from a Livingston parish fire district several years ago.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRENCH SETTLEMET, La. (WAFB) - A probation revocation hearing has been scheduled for a French Settlement woman who stole money from a Livingston parish fire district several years ago. Melissa Guitreau pled no contest to theft charges in 2019 and was placed on probation and ordered to pay restitution, court records show.

Her probation officer claims Guitreau is not fulfilling the terms of her probation and has asked for a revocation hearing to be held, a spokesperson for District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said this morning.  That hearing is currently scheduled for July 15, 2021 before District Judge William Dykes.

Guitreau was arrested in 2018 on charges of felony theft, forgery, and malfeasance in office.

At the time of her arrest, authorities said more than $225,000 was missing from a fund belonging to the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #8.  “At this point, it appears the money was taken from LPFPD #8′s account without consent starting in February of 2017,” Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time of her arrest. “It’s believed that money was then placed into a personal family business account to help keep that business afloat.”

Guitreau is the wife of French Settlement Fire Chief Allen Guitreau.

He apologized for her actions when news of his wife’s arrest surfaced in 2018.  “My wife confessed to me that she was taking money,” he said at the time. “Although difficult, I immediately did what I believe is the right thing for all,” he added.  He contacted the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department and asked them to fully investigate.

